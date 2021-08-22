A 7-year-old girl who is unable to walk has been forced to give up her favorite hobby.

Because of the bruising it creates on her legs, a small girl who is unable to walk on her own has had to give up one of her favorite hobbies.

Hollie Worrallo, now seven years old and from Eastham, was born prematurely after her mother, Elizabeth, became ill while pregnant.

Despite specialists at Liverpool Women’s Hospital’s best efforts to postpone Hollie’s arrival for several weeks, Elizabeth was advised by doctors that she would have to deliver her baby “suddenly” when her infection worsened.

Hollie spent her first three months at Arrowe Park Hospital’s neonatal ward, where a scan revealed she had two burst cysts on her brain, a condition known as periventricular leukomalacia.

According to Elizabeth, the illness produced a weakening in one side of Hollie’s brain, which resulted in a loss of brain tissue in certain areas when the cysts burst.

Doctors were unable to tell Hollie’s mother Elizabeth and father Keith how she would be impacted as she grew up at the time, despite the fact that she had been diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of 18 months, a condition that can cause a variety of movement and coordination issues.

“She is a strong child, and she was a strong baby as well, and she is always just cheerful, nothing fazes her at all,” Hollie’s mother Elizabeth told The Washington Newsday.

“Every child with cerebral palsy is affected differently; Hollie’s mobility is affected, but she’s as sharp as a button.

“It’s mainly in her legs where she can’t weight bear to walk; she can walk with a walking frame but not with her own power,” her father Keith explained.

“She also relies on us for personal care, as well as her one-on-one support at school.”

Despite the problems Hollie encounters on a daily basis, Elizabeth describes her as a “happy go cheerful youngster with a passion for knowledge.”

"She's crazy about Pokémon, and she loves swimming, but she's had to give up swimming recently," she explained. "Because her legs are so tense and intertwined," says the narrator.