A 7-year-old Chicago girl and her younger sibling were shot in front of their mother; the search for the suspect is ongoing.

On Sunday morning, police were dispatched to West Grand Avenue after receiving allegations of a shooting. Officers discovered two young children with several gunshot wounds in a parked vehicle. Serenity and Aubrey Broughton, the two girls, were brought to a local hospital, where Serenity succumbed to her injuries. According to ABC Chicago, her 6-year-old sister was fighting for her life in the hospital.

Serenity was shot in the chest and torso, while Aubrey was hit in the chest and right armpit, according to Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott, who spoke during a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

When the gunshots were fired, the officer said the victims’ mother was putting them in the backseat of their automobile. He, on the other hand, believes that the siblings were not the intended victims.

“To say that I am sorry and horrified would be an understatement,” he added, condemning the incident. I can only hope that every city resident is as enraged, heartbroken, and offended as I am right now. In the city of Chicago, too many young people have died as a result of senseless gun violence, according to the journal.

Meanwhile, the girls’ paternal grandma, Regina Broughton, told CBS Local that the two had just returned from their maternal grandmother’s house when the event occurred.

“She (Serenity) was getting into a car leaving her grandmother’s house when her life was cut short. That’s absolutely incomprehensible. Someone should step forward and say anything, you know. Someone should step forward and assist the family, as well as ourselves, because this didn’t have to happen. It shouldn’t have happened to her in the first place. She was completely blameless. She was seven years old at the time. She told the outlet that her birthday was coming up in November.

As of Sunday night, no arrests had been made, and police have requested anyone with knowledge on the event to make an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest will be eligible for a $2,000 reward.