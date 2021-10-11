A 7-year-old boy was starved to death in his bedroom, and his father’s girlfriend has been charged with murder.

Authorities say a 7-year-old kid from New York State was kept in a bedroom and starved to death while in the custody of his father’s girlfriend.

After an autopsy found that the victim’s death was caused by extreme malnutrition, the boy’s primary caretaker, Leticia Bravo, 39, was charged with second-degree murder and both first and second-degree manslaughter, the Orange County District Office said in a news release Friday.

Bravo, a skilled childcare worker, was charged in February with the murder of her lover Arturo Cuacuas’ son, Peter Cuacuas. When the boy’s lifeless body was delivered to a hospital in Newburgh on Feb. 10, 2021, a medical investigation indicated that he weighed only 37 pounds.

In September 2020, Bravo took over as the victim’s principal carer. According to prosecutors, the youngster was kept “secreted” in a closed bedroom in the woman’s apartment in Newburgh every day except Saturday, when Peter and Bravo stayed with his father, according to Law & Crime.

District Attorney David Hoovler remarked, “It is unfathomable that someone would accept the responsibility of caring for a kid and then deny that infant the fundamental essentials of life.” “Children are the most vulnerable and innocent victims.” The fact that this boy was kept hidden from school authorities before he died is very distressing “Hoovler was added to the mix.

Even after his professors and other school administrators contacted Bravo on numerous occasions, Peter has been barred from taking online classes since January 2021.

Investigators also charged Arturo Cuacuas with criminally negligent homicide in connection with his son’s death. Both Arturo and Bravo are being held in the Orange County Jail and will appear in court on October 26.

Bravo faces 25 years to life in jail if convicted, while Arturo faces up to four years in state prison if convicted.

“Today is about Peter Cuacuas getting justice. Our children are the most vulnerable members of our community. This is a tragic issue for our entire community, who, I’m sure, have been frustrated for the past eight months because no arrests have been made. Our department, particularly those involved in the investigation, has been affected by this long and emotional case “Jose A. Gomerez, the City of Newburgh Police Commissioner, stated.