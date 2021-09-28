A 7.5-tonne electric juggernaut built in the United Kingdom is being heralded as the future of trucking.

With the UK and Europe committing to a net-zero emissions target by 2050 and a projected ban on the sale of all polluting vehicles by 2035, the Tevva Truck is meant to address the haulage industry’s immediate need to electrify.

As a pure battery electric vehicle, it will have a range of up to 160 miles between charges, or up to 310 miles using its hydrogen fuel cell range extender technology (REX).

The truck is being created by a team directed by Ken Scott, a former Bentley and Alexander Dennis technical director, and styled by Dale Grewer, a former Jaguar Land Rover chief designer.

The Tevva Truck will be built in a brand-new facility in the London Thames Freeport area, giving the British automotive industry a boost. This will place central London and Europe within easy reach.

In the following 24 months, the 11,000m2 manufacturing plant is expected to add 1,000 skilled mechanical, software, engineering, and manufacturing positions to the 60+ jobs already created this year.

It’s part of a project that’s already seen tens of millions of pounds invested in the UK, with more planned, to assist the economy and accelerate the country’s electric vehicle revolution.

By 2023, the factory is scheduled to produce 3,000 vehicles per year.

“Technology is altering the commercial vehicle sector at a rapid speed, making it safer, greener, and entirely more efficient,” said Asher Bennett, founder and CEO of Tevva.

“However, significant change is a long process that must take place one step at a time, even if the changes are required quickly.

“For fleet managers, the Tevva Truck is a seamless move into electrification, offering entire peace of mind and a compelling total cost of ownership proposition, with no compromise on range or dependability and minimal compromise on payload.”

At 7.5 tonnes Gross Vehicle Weight, the Tevva Truck can transport up to 16 euro pallets and more than two tonnes payload (GVW).

Its total cost of ownership is comparable to that of a diesel, with parity at around 3,000 kilometers or 500 litres of diesel consumed each year. “The summary has come to an end.”