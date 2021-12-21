A 64-year-old man faces 26 charges for allegedly abusing seven children over the course of 27 years.

A 64-year-old man was detained this week in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) for allegedly sexually abusing many children over a 27-year period, according to police.

The unknown Marks Point man was apprehended by the State Crime Command’s child abuse and sex crimes squad in Swansea on Monday morning. According to a statement made Tuesday by the NSW Police Force, he is accused of sexually abusing seven children in the Lake Macquarie and Narrabri districts between 1993 and 2020.

According to investigators, the old man knew all of the victims.

According to the statement, the arrest came after “extensive investigations” and an investigation by an unit formed by Lake Macquarie Police District detectives called Strike Force Friar, which began investigating into the claims in March.

Following his arrest, the guy was taken to the Belmont Police Station and charged with 26 felonies, including 13 counts of indecent sexual assault on a child under the age of ten, three counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of ten, and three cases of aggravated indecent assault.

He was also charged with indecent assault on a minor, committing an act of indecency with a minor under the age of ten, sexually touching another person without consent, and two counts of committing an act of indecency with a minor under the age of sixteen and carrying out a sexual act with another person without consent.

On the day of his arrest, the guy refused bail and appeared in Belmont Local Court, where he was formally denied bail and ordered to appear in the same court on Feb. 16.

A retired senior public servant in Australia hired destitute Southeast Asian families to abuse their little children while watching the actions live online in a similar story.

Ian Ralph Schapel, 67, had 74 sexual encounters with at least 13 youngsters in the Philippines using social media platforms including Skype and WhatsApp. He was also discovered to have over 52,000 image and video files containing child exploitation material.

Schapel, a former senior HR manager with the South Australian Department of Premier and Cabinet, charged an average of AUD$30 ($22) for a live recording of his victims, who ranged in age from 3 to 9.

Schapel, a former senior HR manager with the South Australian Department of Premier and Cabinet, charged an average of AUD$30 ($22) for a live recording of his victims, who ranged in age from 3 to 9.

The 45-year-old public worker admitted to 50 charges, including 41 counts of engaging in sexual behavior with a juvenile outside of Australia while using a carriage service.