A 64-year-old man died at the site of a two-van collision.

Following a crash near Lymm, a van driver from Runcorn has died.

According to Cheshire Live, emergency services were dispatched to the incident on Lymm Road in Agden at 3.14pm yesterday.

A Mercedes Sprinter and a Ford Transit Connect were involved in the collision.

The driver of the transit van, a 64-year-old man from Runcorn, died at the scene, according to Cheshire Police.

The box van’s driver is thought to have suffered minor injuries.

Cheshire Live reports that police are investigating and have appealing for witnesses.

“We are still investigating the circumstances of the collision,” Sgt Andy Dennison said. “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it and has not yet talked to us.

“I would also advise you to contact us if you have dashcam footage.”

Cheshire Police used social media after the incident yesterday to advise vehicles to avoid the area because Lymm Road was closed at its junction with Agden Park Lane and the Ye Olde Number Three public house.

“We’re now dealing with an accident on Lymm Road, Agden,” the force tweeted.

“At its intersection with Agden Park Lane and Ye Olde Number Three public house, Lymm Road is temporarily closed. It is recommended that drivers avoid the area.”

Anyone with information can call Cheshire Police on 101 or submit a tip online using the reference number IML 1096322.