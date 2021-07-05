A 64-year-old cyclist died in the Birkenhead tunnel while participating in an annual charity bike ride.

Yesterday, a male biker died while participating in a charity bike ride.

On Sunday, July 4, the 64-year-old man from Liverpool collapsed while participating in the Liverpool Chester Liverpool (LCL) Bike Ride.

At around 1.20pm, emergency services, including North West Ambulance Service, were dispatched to the scene after reports that a man had become ill in Birkenhead tunnel.

READ MORE: In Sainsbury’s, an 8-year-old girl collapsed and had a ‘cracked head,’ and her mother couldn’t believe the staff’s reaction.

At the scene, the individual was pronounced deceased.

The Birkenhead tunnel was supposed to be closed for a few hours during the bike ride, but after the incident, police closed it in both directions, from Birkenhead to Liverpool.

The bike ride route was adjusted by LCL organizers, and participants were directed to the Woodside Terminal ferry before being guided to the finish line at the festival hamlet in Exchange Flags.

“We can confirm that a 64-year-old man regrettably died in Queensway tunnel on Sunday 4 July,” a Merseyside police spokesperson said.

“At around 1.20 p.m., police and the North West Ambulance Service were dispatched to reports that a man participating in a charity bike race had collapsed.”

“The man, a Liverpool native, was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.”

“For the coroner, a file has been prepared.”

“We can confirm a medical emergency involving one of the event participants occurred in the Queensway (Birkenhead) Tunnel during the annual Liverpool to Chester bike ride on Sunday 4 July, an event operated by Pennine Events and supported by Merseytravel to promote cycling and support local charities,” a Merseytravel spokesperson said.

“Mersey Tunnels Police were part of a multi-agency response to this incident, which required the tunnel to be closed for longer than the event’s advertised closing dates.”

“Because other cycling riders were unable to enter the Tunnel due to a medical emergency, we were able to arrange for their return to Liverpool via Mersey Ferries services, while other cross-river vehicle traffic was diverted to use the Kingsway (Wallasey) Tunnel.”