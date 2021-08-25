A 63-year-old man’s body was discovered at his Southport home.

The body of a 63-year-old man was discovered at the premises, according to Merseyside Police.

Stephen Linton was the man’s name today.

On Monday, August 23, he was discovered dead at his house on Elswick Road.

The 63-year-death old’s was not declared suspicious, but police have issued an appeal to find his relatives.

“Please share and help Sefton Coroners Office discover the next of kin for Stephen Linton from Southport, who recently passed away,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson stated.

“Please contact Coroners Investigating Officer Clair Sajewicz on 0151 934 2409 or email [email protected] if you can help. Thank you very much.”

