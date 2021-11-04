A 61-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at her home before being stabbed 12 times, according to cops.

Authorities say a Nebraska youngster was arrested for fatally stabbing an elderly woman on Halloween night after sexually assaulting her.

In connection with the assassination of 61-year-old Jolene Harshbarger at her house, Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18, was charged with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm to commit a felony. According to the Omaha World-Herald, Dejaynes-Beaman is accused of stabbing the victim 12 times and sexually assaulting her.

During questioning, the suspect admitted to being at Harshbarger’s house on Oct. 31 and having a “physical fight” with her that culminated in stabbing, according to the affidavit.

Harshbarger was discovered dead in her bedroom with multiple stab wounds by her adult son, who remained with her on weekends. Her hands, arms, upper back, and neck were all stabbed. According to Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle, the police interviewed the victim’s son and exonerated him of any guilt.

Investigators quickly tracked down the culprit, who had met the victim last week through his cousin’s mother. The knife that he reportedly used to murder Harshbarger has also been recovered by the police.

According to investigators, the victim’s postmortem found “further injuries indicating severe sexual penetration,” and the charges against Dejaynes-Beaman will most certainly be upgraded for the alleged sexual assault.

“The investigation is still underway, and the police are continuing to conduct interviews and collect evidence and DNA. As a result, I don’t believe the allegations are set in stone just yet,” Beadle added.

Dejaynes-father, Beaman’s on the other hand, voiced his amazement and disbelief at his son’s behavior. According to Latin Times, the suspect’s relatives stated that the kid was high on methamphetamines and alcohol at the time of the homicide, and that the victim was inebriated at the time of the alleged assault.

The actual motive for the sudden violent attack has yet to be determined by police. “I don’t know why,” Beadle continued. “I don’t think I could ever come up with a rationale why someone would do this.”

After appearing in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, the court ordered Dejaynes-Beaman to be jailed without bail.