A 61-year-old man suspected of sleeping rough is being sought for recall to prison.

Mark Adair, 61, has been described as “white, 5ft 10in tall, of medium frame, with grey hair, facial hair, and blue eyes,” according to the requirements of his license.

Merseyside Police said in a statement today that they are continuing their search for Adair and that a jail recall has been issued.

According to The Washington Newsday, Adair was sentenced to prison on February 4 this year and was freed on March 30, 2021, after serving part of his term.

Merseyside Police said in a statement at the time, “It is suspected Adair is sleeping rough in the St Helens district of Merseyside.”

Merseyside Police wrote in a statement today, “Have you seen this man?” We’re still looking for 61-year-old Mark Adair, who has been ordered to return to prison.

“Adair violated the terms of his license, which was canceled and a prison recall was issued as a result.

Anyone with information about Adair’s whereabouts should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or call 101, referencing reference 21000206721. You can also give anonymous information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form here.