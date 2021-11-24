A 60-year-old woman was killed by a tiger.

In a frightening occurrence, a 60-year-old woman in India was mauled to death by a tiger while collecting hay for cattle in a forest with other women.

Indira Atram, the woman, had gone into the Porla forest range in Maharashtra with eight rural ladies on Tuesday, according to NDTV.

The feline pounced and attacked Atram as the women were cutting grass. The tiger initially tried to drag the woman deeper into the forest. However, as the other women began to scream, the tiger let go of the victim and ran away.

Atram’s companions were able to pull her out of the woods, but she died from her injuries.

Atram’s body was submitted for an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death, according to Kishore Mankar, the conservator of forests.

The victim’s relatives will be compensated, according to the forest service.

Last week, a tigress killed a 46-year-old forest warden when she was surveying with a group of people on foot inside Maharashtra’s Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve. Following their encounter with the big animal, the ranger and her companions decided to take a diversion. The cat was alerted by their movement and followed the group. The woman was then assaulted by the tigress, who dragged her deep into the jungle. The body was recovered and sent for an autopsy by authorities.

In September, a tiger killed a 62-year-old man in Maharashtra while he was collecting mushrooms in the forest.

According to a research by India’s National Tiger Conservation Authority, tigers murdered 320 humans between 2014 and 2020. Because many people rely on the forest for their livelihood, Maharashtra has the largest number of tiger attacks. Since India’s tiger conservation initiatives resulted in a rise in their population, the attacks have intensified. According to the Hindu, 25 people were killed by tigers in Maharashtra last year.

During the pandemic, the number of people killed by tigers in the United States decreased. Despite this, 106 tigers perished in 2020, compared to 96 the previous year.