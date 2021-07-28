A 60-year-old theater actress and her dog both die after jumping off a New York City high rise.

According to police and law enforcement sources, a 60-year-old woman and her pet dog died after jumping from the top of her Manhattan, New York apartment on Friday.

The woman, later named as theatrical actress Linda Holston, had just finished her supper on the 46-story The Victory apartment complex in Hell’s Kitchen when she plunged with her dog just before 1 p.m., according to The New York Post, which cited police and other sources.

According to authorities, both Holston and her pet, a rescue dog, were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to sources, the elderly woman had prepared a handwritten message about stress before walking to the edge of the building and jumping. They went on to say that bottles of medication had been discovered in her apartment.

The New York Post quoted a source as stating, “Looks like depression.”

According to the site, Holston came from New Mexico to Manhattan in 2017 and worked in community theater.

“Love this city,” Holston commented on Facebook in November of last year, with a photo of a group of musicians performing on the street.

Holston would come to Pure Paws Veterinary Treatment on East 42nd Street for regular care of her rat terrier, Jake, who was already 16 and a half years old, according to a receptionist.

“She was really sweet,” a Holston apartment complex resident and fellow dog lover stated.

According to an article on the website of cinema and performing arts magazine Backstage, Holston studied at the William Esper Studio and completed the program in 2019 while staying in New York. In 1981, she earned an AA in Theatre from the Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts in California.

On IMBD, the theater actress has two acting credits, including “Larry Larissa Linda,” a short film, and “Conversations in Apartment 3A,” a television show. According to her Facebook page, Holston also featured in an off-Broadway production called “The Accidental Awakening” in 2019.

Prior to her arrival in New York, Holston’s LinkedIn page indicated a variety of sales-related professions. The most recent employment advertised was with the Manhattan Threatre Club as a part-time fundraiser from September 2019 to March 2020.

Under her profile, she had typed, “What a great world,” instead of a job title.