A 60-year-old man’s arm is bitten by a large alligator, causing serious injuries to the victim.

After being attacked by a large alligator in a Florida park, a 60-year-old man was taken to the hospital on Monday afternoon.

When the man was assaulted by the gator, he was in a highly wooded part of Wa-Ke Hatchee Park in Lee County. William Simmons of Fort Myers has been identified as the victim. According to authorities, a good Samaritan discovered Simmons along a walkway and contacted 911. WFLA stated that emergency responders arrived on the scene and brought him to Lee Memorial Hospital with major injuries to his left arm.

Officer Adam Brown of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) said, “He was actually able to go to another person that was in that area, and that person was able to get him some help.”

According to FWC officials, investigators have yet to talk with Simmons, so many aspects concerning the incident are still unknown.

According to CBS Local, an FWC-hired nuisance alligator trapper was attempting to capture the gator responsible for the attack.

Meanwhile, officials claim that alligator-related major injuries are uncommon in Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is presently investigating the incident to understand what caused the alligator assault.

In various places of Florida, alligator sightings are common. The reptiles have been seen in residential areas in some circumstances. The FWC, on the other hand, does not relocate the reptiles unless they are over 4 feet long or show hostile behavior.

Around one million alligators were estimated to exist as of April 2019. According to the FWC, there were 413 unprovoked alligator bite incidences between 1948 and 2019, 25 of which were fatal.

During a recent fishing trip in the Florida Everglades, a woman and her pals had a close encounter with an alligator. A “terrifying” TikTok video of a gator sneaking up on an unwitting woman has leaked online. The viral footage shows the gator calmly staring at her from a few feet away in the water. The gator can be seen cautiously rising its head out of the water at one point. “Oh my god, holy s—,” the woman can be heard saying in the video.