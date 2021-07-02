A 60-year-old man was stabbed in a ‘unprovoked’ attack near Oxford Circus.

A 60-year-old man was stabbed in broad daylight in downtown London in a “random and unprovoked assault.”

Following the incident in Oxford Circus, near Regent Street, at around 8 p.m. on Thursday, the victim was found injured and died in hospital.

A 25-year-old male was detained on charges of causing serious bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon at the scene.

He was then detained on suspicion of murder and is currently being held at a police station in central London.

Scotland Yard said it is hunting for two young males on skateboards who intervened to assist in the arrest of the suspect.

“This is being viewed as a random and unprovoked assault, and we are not actively hunting for anyone else in connection with the incident,” Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall of the Specialist Crime Command said. I’d like to reassure the public that this is not thought to be a terrorist attack.

“At the time of the incident, this section of Oxford Circus was clearly very busy. Members of the public helped detain the suspect, and I’m hoping to track them out and chat with them, as well as secure their accounts and offer support. I’d like to track down two young boys on skateboards who orchestrated this intervention.

“I’m pleading with anyone who witnessed the assault or has cell phone footage to get in touch with us. I’m also pleading with the owners of any passing cars equipped with dashcams to check to see if they captured the incident.”

Anyone with information on the case is requested to call 101 and mention CAD 7129/01Jul, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.