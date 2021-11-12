A 60-year-old man set up a sex date with a ‘teen girl.’

In Liverpool, a 60-year-old registered sex offender planned to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex.

However, Ian Robinson of Sandbach’s Congleton Road was unaware that the girl did not exist and that Cheshire Police had created a bogus profile for her.

Before arranging to see her for sex, the 60-year-old was captured conversing sexually to the ‘girl.’

On Friday, October 5, detectives from Cheshire Constabulary’s Online Child Abuse Investigations Team (OCAIT) assisted the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) in their investigation into Robinson, who had traveled from his home to Liverpool where he thought he would meet his intended victim.

Officers from the Serious and Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) arrested him on Edge Lane and took him into jail for interrogation.

Robinson was accused and remanded the next day after previously been convicted and imprisoned for a similar offense.

Robinson admitted to attempting to have sexual contact with a child, meeting a girl under the age of 16, and attempting to organize the commission of a child sex offense.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison on November 4th.

“Ian Robinson is a dangerous criminal who has proved he will go to great lengths to offend against children,” said Detective Sergeant Mark Fletcher of Cheshire Constabulary’s OCAIT.

“Thanks to the efforts of Cheshire police officers and the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, Robinson has been detained for some time, providing public protection.”

“This should serve as a warning to anyone considering offending in this manner.” You will be apprehended and imprisoned.” “We welcome Ian Robinson’s sentencing this week and hope that people in Cheshire feel safer in the knowledge that this sexual predator is now behind bars,” said DCI Dave Meeney of the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit.

“Protecting children from sexual exploitation remains a top priority for the NWROCU, and we will continue to work with our partners to ensure that those responsible for these crimes are identified, apprehended, and prosecuted.”