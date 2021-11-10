A 60-year-old man fights off a crocodile that is dragging him underwater with a pocket knife.

By cutting a crocodile in the head with a pocket knife, a guy in Australia avoided the jaws of a crocodile that was dragging him into a river.

On Nov. 3, the 60-year-old man was fishing on his property on the banks of a remote section of the McIvor River in Cape York, Queensland, when the aquatic reptile attacked him.

The victim shooed away a bull that was standing on the riverbank near where he intended to fish. A crocodile leapt out of the water and knocked him over as he prepared to cast his line. After after, the crocodile seized the man’s booted foot and began dragging him toward the water’s edge.

The man grabbed a mangrove tree branch and held on to it in an attempt to get away from the snake. As the crocodile tugged him away, he lost his grip. Before diving into the water, the man took out his pocket knife and repeatedly stabbed the lizard in the head.

According to ABC News, “the man reported that as he entered the water, he managed to take his knife from his belt and stabbed the crocodile in the head until it let him go,” according to the Queensland Department of Environment and Science.

The crocodile eventually got grip of the victim, who scrambled back to safety and drove himself to Cooktown Hospital.

The sufferer was transported to Cairns, where he is healing, according to The Guardian. The identify of the man was not given, nor were any additional details.

According to News 9, wildlife authorities from the Department of Environment and Science examined the man’s attack. They stated that the man’s injuries were consistent with a crocodile attack, and that the bull drew the animal to the location.

The department stated that they will not seek to remove the crocodile due to the property’s remote location and lack of public access.

When compared to six other species from the United States, Papua New Guinea, South America, and Southeast Asia, Australian Saltwater Crocodiles are one of the most aggressive reptiles, according to a 2013 study.