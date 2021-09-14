A 6-year-old malnourished child was treated as a “convict” and died as a result of his injuries; his mother was charged.

A Wisconsin mother has been charged with the death of her 6-year-old son, who died as a result of serious abuse injuries.

Tasha M. Rockow, 31, of West Allis, was charged on Saturday with false imprisonment and chronic child maltreatment resulting in her son’s death. The child was handcuffed, denied nourishment, and denied medical attention for significant injuries sustained during the maltreatment, according to the investigators. On Sept. 6, the child was discovered with a stab wound to his abdomen, which resulted in his death, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

When emergency personnel responded to Rockow’s complaint that the victim had been stabbed with a knife, they discovered the youngster covered in bruises from head to toe.

A medical investigation revealed that the youngster had been stabbed previously and had developed septicemia as a result of the wound.

The infant had no muscle tone and was malnourished, according to the physicians. The infant suffered multiple injuries, wounds, and soft tissue hemorrhages all over his body and internal organs, according to the doctors. Human bite marks were visible on his skin, and his arms were shattered, according to Chron.

After his father died in March 2020, the victim was placed in his mother’s custody after spending most of his life with him. Rockow despised her previous boyfriend, according to the criminal complaint, and took her resentment out on the child. According to reports, the victim was treated “quite differently” than her two other children, ages 9 and 10, who lived with her.

According to Rockow’s sister, the child was frequently denied food and was not permitted to use any furnishings. She stated that the child was required to eat while standing in front of the dinner table.

Rockow allegedly made the boy puke by forcing him to hold a plastic fork drenched in hot sauce in his mouth. According to a complaint made by Rockow’s sister, the child was treated like a “prison” and was forced to stand for long periods of time with his palms against the wall.

Rockow was found handcuffed with his wrists behind his back and his legs bound, according to a friend.

Rockow was ordered to be kept in detention on $151,000 bail by the court on Sunday.