A 6-year-old girl’s blood-soaked body was discovered dumped in a secluded area, and her family suspects she was raped.

A 6-year-old girl was discovered dead in an isolated region in India after going missing on Sunday afternoon.

The tragedy occurred in the Baraut village in Uttar Pradesh’s northern state. The girl’s blood-soaked body was discovered discarded in a vacant plot in the community, according to authorities. The youngster suffered stab wounds to the head and damage to her genitals, prompting her relatives to claim she was raped and died, according to The Times of India.

According to the authorities, the kid was playing outside her residence when she vanished. Her family started looking for her, and when they couldn’t find her, they called the cops.

“Her body was discovered on a vacant property in the community, according to a local kid. We called the cops right away. The victim’s father informed The Indian Express, “My daughter was raped before she was slain.”

The victim’s body was sent for an autopsy to confirm rape and determine the cause of death, according to authorities. The incident was investigated by the authorities, and numerous persons were arrested and questioned in connection with it.

“A couple of people have been detained, including the person who alerted the family… The forensic team and a dog squad have been dispatched to the scene to gather evidence,” Ajay Sharma, a senior police officer, told The Times of India.

Sandeep Kumar, one of the victim’s neighbors, was also arrested by the police. Kidnapping, murder, rape, and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POSCO) Act have all been filed against him.

Despite the fact that the country has very stringent laws against rape and other crimes against women, such incidences have been on the rise for years.

A 9-month-old infant girl was allegedly raped by her neighbor after he brought her to his house under the guise of playing with her. The attack took occurred in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. The infant girl was found in a pool of blood when the victim’s family went to the accused’s house. The youngster was brought to a local hospital for treatment, but she was described as being in severe condition at the time.