A 6-year-old girl with brain cancer is participating in a COVID vaccine trial.

One of the 60 youngsters in the Moderna coronavirus vaccination clinical trial in the San Diego area has been diagnosed with an exceptionally rare form of cancer.

Just “minutes” after being accepted into the COVID-19 medication trial, Layla Maloney was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour.

Prior to the prognosis, the Maloney family had already enrolled their daughter in Moderna’s research evaluating the vaccine’s effect on young children, according to Fox 5 San Diego.

“This shouldn’t have happened in terms of getting her into the trial,” her father Shawn Maloney said. It shouldn’t have happened; there are so many reasons why she shouldn’t be in there, but she is, and that’s pretty incredible.” Layla would have been banned from competing if Moderna had called “minutes” after the youngster was diagnosed with cancer, according to local media.

“She was screaming, like Daddy, save me,” Shawn Maloney recounted. Please assist me. ‘Take action.'” A CT [Computed Tomography] scan revealed a huge brain tumor in her head, about the size of a golf ball.” “We can overcome cancer, but if she has to go through radiation and then chemo, when she will essentially lose her immune system, she could contract COVID and die.” Initial indicators suggest the girl received the vaccine rather than a placebo after experiencing negative effects from a second dose.

“The last time I tensed my arm up, they had to like wrangle me,” Layla explained. I was great until my father came out and asked, “Are you OK?” I replied, “I’m terribly weary and irritated.” The Maloney family has launched an already incredibly successful fundraising drive, which has raised about $70,000 out of a stated target of $100,000, which it plans to contribute to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and animal-related causes chosen by Layla, who aspires to be a veterinarian.

“I am raising money for my beloved 6-year-old granddaughter, Layla, who is battling an incredibly rare and aggressive brain cancer, a high grade (WHO III) anaplastic supratentorial ependymoma,” wrote Janet Gonzales, one of the fundraiser’s organizers.

“This sort of brain cancer affects less than 200 children per year, and to make matters worse, she has a rare strain.” Layla was in a life-threatening situation. This is a condensed version of the information.