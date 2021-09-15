A 6-year-old girl is in a coma after a fireplace in the family living room toppled on her.

After a huge concrete and marble fireplace fell on his tiny girl in the family living room, a distraught father detailed the moment he battled to save her.

Alexa-Leigh Blakemore, six, is in a critical but stable condition at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital following significant head injuries that included a fractured skull and brain hemorrhaging.

After the collision on Friday, September 10, at around 8.10 p.m., father Keiran Blakemore and mother Elle Williams of Colesborne Road in Norris Green said their daughter’s condition is “touch and go.”

The couple, who rent from a private landlord, say they’ve been asking for repairs and want to educate others about the dangers of hefty fireplaces.

The fireplace is thought to have collapsed as a result of disintegrating plaster.

“I was lying on the couch feeding our five-week-old daughter while her mother was in the bath,” Keiran told The Washington Newsday.

“Alexa-Leigh was going about her business as usual, skipping around and playing like a joyful young child. I was concentrated on nursing my kid, when out of the corner of my eye, I noticed her.

“All of a sudden, there was a crash, and this monstrosity had fallen on her, spilling blood everywhere.

“This fireplace is like a concrete and marble thing, and I’d have to walk it across the floor to move it, but when it happened, I’d never lifted anything so quickly, and I moved it like a piece of paper.

“Within 10 seconds, I was yelling for help in the street, and the ambulance arrived two and a half minutes later.”

Alexa-Leigh, a Monksdown Primary School student, had a cracked skull, a damaged eye socket, a fractured wrist, and severe brain trauma.

Doctors at Alder Hey stated the intensity of the strike would have “knocked out a bull,” according to Keiran.

Keiran claims that surgeons at Alder Hey have already drained fluid from her brain to relieve pressure, but that she is still in a medically induced coma.

“We can walk into the ward and sit by her as much as we want,” he stated.

