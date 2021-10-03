A 6-year-old boy who wore a mask in a school photo has been awarded $33,000 toward his college fund.

A six-year-old kid is looking forward to a bright future after a picture of him sitting for a school photo with a face mask was posted to social media last month.

Mason Peoples made the rounds on Facebook last month after his mother, Nicole Peoples, posted a photo of him in first grade on her page.

Mason’s face was disguised by one of the masks designed to restrict the spread of Covid-19 in schools in the photo. Peoples captioned the shot with details about her son’s encounter with the photographer that day.

Mason refused to remove his mask for the portrait, telling the photographer, “My mom instructed to leave it on all the time unless I’m eating and far away from everyone.”

Mason remained unfazed when the photographer said he was confident it would be fine to remove it for the portrait. He explained, “No, my mother urged me to make sure I kept it on.”

Mason held steadfast, respectfully stating, “No Thank you, I always listen to my mother!” even after the photographer requested a third time.

Despite the fact that the photo of Mason that resulted was not what Nicole had hoped for, she stated she was “proud of him for keeping his word,” even though she “could have been more clear about my rules on this day.”

The post, which was first shared on Facebook on September 20, has received over 26,000 reactions, with admirers praising Peoples and her kid.

Alis Meece wrote, “You should be proud.” ” Standing up to an adult must be difficult, but he had the confidence to stand up for what he believed was right. Mama, you did a fantastic job!”

“I adore it!” says the author. Leia Anderson was in agreement. “What a fantastic memento from this wild era we’re living in.”

“That’s hilarious!” exclaims the audience. Jennifer Robinson joined to the conversation. “I wish some of my pupils were as dedicated to wearing masks as they are.”

Peoples said she and her kid were “overjoyed” in an update to her original post, which she posted after the photo went viral. This is a condensed version of the information.