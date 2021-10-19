A 6-month-old infant is attacked and killed by a family dog.

Early Sunday evening, police from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee responded to a report that a family dog had bitten a 6-month-old child. First responders discovered the infant dead on the spot.

Sheriff Ron Seals said in a news release that first responders were called to the house at about 6:15 p.m. after hearing that a newborn was not breathing following a dog attack, according to ABC affiliate station WATE-TV. When first responders came, they learned that the infant had died and that another person in the house had been hurt.

The dog was put down at the site when it got hostile with first responders. The sheriff’s department is still looking into the matter.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

It’s unknown whether the family dog has a history of attacking the baby or the family.

It is usual for dogs to be aggressive against strangers, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, but it becomes problematic when dogs act violently toward children, especially youngsters in the family.

The ASPCA noted, “Not only is aggression against children incredibly difficult to treat due to safety concerns, but the possibility that a dog with this problem can ever become trustworthy is limited.”

According to the ASPCA, aggressive behavior can be classified into several categories, which can assist pet owners understand why their dog is acting this way.

If a family member is in danger, a dog may become aggressive. If another dog believes they are “high in status,” meaning they live in a hierarchy, they may respond violently. If a dog is territorial, it may get violent and attack and bite an intruder, regardless of whether the visitor is a friend or not.

The ASPCA said that when a dog owner decides to live with and treat an aggressive dog, there are several factors to consider, including the dog’s size, biting history, the dog’s targets, and what causes the dog’s anger.

A 16-month-old girl was bitten and murdered by a dog in Akron, Ohio, in early October.

