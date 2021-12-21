A 6-month-old baby was drowned as a human sacrifice to save the life of his grandfather.

A 6-month-old baby was allegedly drowned as a human sacrifice to save her grandfather’s life on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Pattukottai, Tamil Nadu, India’s southernmost state. Naseerudhin, 32, and Saliha, the baby’s parents, were recognized.

After her murder, the baby’s body was buried.

According to India Today, the tragedy was discovered after someone informed the authorities of the baby’s death.

Sharmila Begum, the wife of her father’s uncle, Asaruddin, who was working overseas and had lately returned to India, snatched the child. Sharmila contacted a Muslim tantric, Muhammed Salim, about Asaruddin’s deteriorating health, and he recommended her to sacrifice a kid without spilling any blood to save the man’s life.

Sharmila allegedly conspired to sacrifice Saliha’s young daughter and stole her around 12 a.m. Sharmila killed the baby in a fish tank behind the house, according to reports.

Saliha told officers she objected, but Sharmila forced her to bury the child’s body in the garden. The body was found and taken to be autopsied.

The two women, as well as Salim, have been arrested in connection with the murder. According to recent reports, all three were charged under relevant parts of the Indian Penal Code.

In September, a man in Maharashtra, India, was arrested for attempting to kill his wife as a human sacrifice for some unknown wealth.

Santosh Pimple, the man, contacted a local occultist in an attempt to obtain the riches. Pimple told his wife that he was going to “sacrifice” her after the spiritualist performed some rites at his home. His wife, Heena, informed the authorities, and Pimple was detained along with two others, including the occultist, in connection with the event.