A 6-foot Boa Constrictor was discovered dumped near a country lane with a fractured and bloodied jaw.

A 6-foot long boa constrictor was discovered coughing up blood after its jaw was severely fractured near a peaceful British countryside.

According to the Whitchurch Herald, the horrible find was discovered by two motorists on Sept. 17 opposite a layby near Roden, Shropshire.

The snake was most likely struck by an automobile.

The drivers were able to stop the reptile with their vehicles, prompting cops to close the route. Officials from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) responded to the scene and carefully contained the boa constrictor in a huge duvet cover before transporting it to a veterinarian, according to the Shropshire Star.

The unfortunate snake was given the proper medication, but it died later that night from its injuries, according to the site. A decomposing body of another snake, the same size as the boa constrictor, was also discovered near the latter’s location, raising concerns among the villagers that the road is being used to dump unwanted exotic pets.

Because the site is rural, with no dwellings within a mile, RSPCA inspector Claire Davey believes someone may have been using the road as a snake dumping ground.

“Normally, when we get a call like this, we find the snake has been misdiagnosed and it’s actually a little native species,” Claire told the Shropshire Star.

“It’s quite terrible that this lovely creature’s existence came to an end like this; unfortunately, we believe this snake was abandoned because it’s in a very remote spot with no residences for at least a mile. The discovery of another snake’s body nearby also leads us to conclude that they were left there on purpose.

“Unfortunately, such events are very uncommon; we receive hundreds of reptile-related calls each year, and some of these reptiles have either fled or been abandoned by their owners.

“Unfortunately, snakes and lizards frequently find up in our care because some owners are unaware of the time and effort required to manage their demands. An adult boa constrictor, for example, can reach a length of 13 feet and live for almost 20 years in captivity, which is why we always advise people to do their research before adopting an unusual animal as a pet,” Claire added.