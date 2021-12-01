A 6.5-foot-long crocodile is miraculously fought off and escaped by a pet dog.

After being assaulted by a 6.5-foot-long crocodile at Casuarina Beach in Darwin on Monday morning, a dog in Australia’s Northern Territory fought back.

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier, who was five years old at the time, amazingly escaped the attack with only minor injuries.

“He managed to escape with some serious lacerations and a renewed knowledge of why we must ALWAYS Be Crocwise around any body of water in the Top End,” posted Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife on Facebook.

According to 9News, the dog, named Banjo, was attacked while strolling with his owner in knee-deep water.

According to reports, the crocodile bit the dog in the back. The crocodile released Banjo from its jaws and fled as Banjo fought back. Banjo’s back was left with three bite marks.

Banjo was dubbed “one very lucky puppy” by several Facebook users who commented on the Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife’s post.

“That would have been horrific to witness,” one user said. “I hope he heals quickly.”

The Crocodile Management Team has not yet been able to find the saltwater crocodile, according to the website, and authorities have asked people to exercise caution in the Casuarina Coastal Reserve.

Wildlife officials have erected traps in the Casuarina area in an attempt to track down the crocodile that caused the incident.

Crocodile sightings are widespread in the Northern Territory, with saltwater crocodiles inhabiting the Territory’s coastline and waterways.

In September, a dog was critically injured after being bitten by a snake many times while attempting to defend another dog.

