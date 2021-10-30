A 59-year-old man was discovered deceased in his home.

The relatives of a man found deceased in Wallasey is being sought by police.

On Monday, October 25, Philip Yates, 59, passed away at his home on Malpas Road.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, according to Merseyside Police.

A hunt for his family is currently underway.

According to a police spokeswoman, “Please share and assist the Wirral Coroner’s Office in locating a Wallasey guy who recently died.

“Philip Yates, 59, passed away on Monday, October 25th, at his home address in Malpas Road. There aren’t any unusual situations.

“Please ring (0151) 233 5770 or email [email protected] if you have any information.”

