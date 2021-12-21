A 58-foot-long bridge was allegedly stolen with a crane by an Ohio man.

A felony complaint has been filed against an Ohio man for allegedly stealing a pedestrian bridge.

A 58-foot-long, 10-foot-wide, and 6-foot-high bridge was discovered partially disassembled on a Sharon Township property in Medina County on Friday afternoon. David Bramley, 63, has been detained for allegedly stealing the bridge using a crane.

The stolen bridge, described as a Lego-like structure, originally spanned the Little Cuyahoga River at Akron’s Middlebury Run Park. In 2003-2004, it was demolished as part of a wetland restoration project and preserved on park property for future use. The bridge was supposed to be repurposed for another project, according to police, but it vanished in November, according to the Associated Press.

“Someone had cleaned the brush around it and removed the treated deck boards, which was discovered on November 3rd. The entire structure was destroyed on November 11th “On December 11, the Akron Police Department posted on Facebook.

Police had previously stated that they had no idea what a burglar may do with the structure. Officers told The Hill that the structure might be dismantled and utilized for landscaping or an engineering project with the correct equipment.

Following the commencement of an inquiry, the police department received multiple tips.

“A group of police officers converged on a property in Medina County on Friday afternoon at 2:45 p.m. to conduct a search warrant. The bridge was discovered partially disassembled after a search of the property “According to the Akron Police Department, the incident occurred on Monday.

Bramley worked in the Akron region, according to authorities.

He allegedly paid for crane services from a local trucking company. According to authorities, a crane was utilized to put the bridge onto a vehicle and transport it to another location in Medina County.

Bramley was charged with felony theft and detained.

Police stated that plans were being made to return the stolen bridge to Akron.

The Akron Police Department stated, “Members of the Akron Police Department work relentlessly every day to establish and strengthen connections while enhancing public trust throughout the community.” “By leveraging the spirit of such collaborations, detectives from nearby jurisdictions were able to assist in the recovery of the stolen bridge and put this investigation to a close.”