A 57-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a ‘loving’ mother in her own home.

Emergency services were called to a flat on The Green in Stoneycroft around 4.55 p.m. on Thursday, November 25.

Malak Adabzadeh, also known as Katy, was found dead when officers and paramedics arrived on the site.

The mother, an Iranian woman, died as a consequence of “head trauma,” according to the autopsy.

Lines of inquiry, according to detectives, include whether her killing “may have been for domestic or other cultural reasons.”

Mohammad Ureza Azizi, 57, of Stoneycroft’s The Green, has been accused with her assassination.

A 21-year-old Stoneycroft man and a 46-year-old Norris Green man arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail with conditions.

The 57-year-old was remanded in custody and will appear in court tomorrow (Saturday, December 4).

“Katy was a loving mother, lovely sister, wife, and daughter,” her family stated in a poignant tribute to the 47-year-old victim, who was also known as Katy. She was a generous, kind person who would constantly go out of her way to help others.

“Katy will be sorely missed.”

“As a family, we appeal for the community’s help in determining what happened to our beloved Katy at this time.”