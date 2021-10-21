A 55-year-old woman was hacked to death, her feet slashed and her silver anklets gone.

Unidentified intruders mercilessly hacked to death a 55-year-old woman who was grazing cattle. They also allegedly chopped off her legs to steal her silver anklets.

According to NDTV, the incident, which occurred in the Indian state of Rajasthan on Tuesday, sparked massive protests, causing the government to appoint a special team to conduct the probe.

Geeta Devi Sharma of Khatepura village, a rural location in the state, was the victim, according to sources. villagers discovered her corpse in a pool of blood in a woodland location where she had gone to graze her animals.

According to police, the victim suffered significant wounds to her head and neck from a sharp-edged object. Her severed legs were discovered next to her body. Devi’s silver anklets had also gone stolen.

. According to the article, women in rural Rajasthan customarily wear hefty silver anklets that cannot be loosened.

“Given the way in which the deceased, Geeta Devi Sharma, was murdered, it appears that extreme criminals are involved in the case. Her jewelry was discovered to be missing. At first glance, it appears to be a case of profiteering murder “According to India Today, a senior police official said.

Officers speculated that the accused may have been waiting for the victim in the deserted location. A murder case has been filed, and hundreds of police officers are on the lookout for the suspect.

According to accounts, a video of the occurrence, which shows the woman splayed on the ground with her dismembered limbs lying nearby, is also circulating online.

The victim’s son has approached the authorities, requesting that the perpetrators be punished severely. “My mum used to labor in the fields over here. We don’t know who attacked her. So far, the police have not provided us with any information regarding the investigations “India Today spoke with the victim’s son.

A woman was brutally slain inside a parked vehicle in India last month in a similar event. She was allegedly raped and tortured with an iron rod, according to police. Despite being brought to the hospital after being discovered in a pool of blood by the side of the road, she was unable to be saved. The woman was sexually raped and tormented with an iron rod in her private regions, according to an early inquiry.