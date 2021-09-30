A 55-year-old woman uses her walking stick to defend herself from a charging leopard (VIDEO).

A 55-year-old woman was observed battling off a large cat that charged at her from behind in a brave effort. The terrifying encounter was captured on her home’s security camera, and the clip shows the woman fending off the beast despite being taken off guard.

According to reports, the victim was Nirmala Devi Singh, a resident of Aarey Colony in Mumbai, India. According to NDTV, this is the third such incident in Aarey Colony this week.

A leopard is seen lurking behind the bushes of Singh’s home in the footage, which has gone popular on social media. It tries to blend in as a woman with a walking stick slowly enters the frame.

She is pictured seated on an elevated platform with her back to the animal, seemingly unaware of it. The leopard then emerges from its hiding place and proceeds to walk gradually towards her, pouncing on her.

Singh, who is startled to see the leopard, uses her walking stick to try to fend it off. The animal, on the other hand, uses its paws to push her to the ground.

Despite the animal charging at her again, Singh continues to fend it off with a stick, causing it to back away. It stands there for another second before fleeing. Following then, a couple guys were seen running into the picture, most likely in response to the woman’s cries for help.

Singh survived with only minor scratches on her arms and legs. She was taken to the hospital and is stated to be in good health.

Leopards have strayed into residential areas on multiple occasions in Aarey, which has a large expanse of green and is home to a diverse range of animals and birds. The region is one of the last remaining green spaces in Mumbai.

A four-year-old child was recently rescued from the jaws of a leopard by residents of Aarey Colony. Last Sunday, the incident occurred. According to reports, the child was playing outside his home when the leopard grabbed him and carried him away.

Some individuals, on the other hand, witnessed him being taken away by the leopard and raced to his aid. The leopard was chased by the guys, who forced it to drop the youngster in the bushes. The youngster was taken to a neighboring hospital with injuries to his head and back.