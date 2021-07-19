A 51-year-old man has been discovered dead, and police have issued an appeal to locate his family.

A man was discovered deceased in his home in Liverpool.

The 51-year-old was discovered in Tuebrook, according to Merseyside Police.

Jason Anthony Knott was the man’s name today.

He died on July 11 at his house on West Derby Road, according to police.

Although police have ruled out foul play, they have initiated a search for his relatives.

“Please share and help Liverpool Coroner’s Office discover the next of kin for a Tuebrook man who recently passed away,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Jason Anthony Knott, 51, passed away on Sunday, July 11th, at his home on West Derby Road. His death isn’t being investigated as a homicide.”

Contact Elise Fahey on 0151 233 0132 or email [email protected] if you can help with the appeal.