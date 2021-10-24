A 500-pound bear attacks a bicyclist in Alaska.

On Tuesday, a man was riding his bicycle along a riverbed in Alaska when he was mauled by a brown bear, according to authorities.

The man, who authorities did not identify, said he observed the bear racing towards him from 10-15 yards away while riding his bike near Cantwell, Alaska. He jumped off his bike and began hollering at the bear.

According to a report of the incident published by the Alaska Department of Public Safety, “just before to the bear making contact, the victim fell to the ground and onto his back, covered his head, and claims he kicked at the bear.”

The man’s lower right leg, just below the knee, was bitten by the bear. The animal “quickly fled into the vegetation the same way it arrived,” Alaska Wildlife Troopers wrote after making contact.

The bear was estimated to be 500 pounds, and the victim said he didn’t “see anything out of the ordinary previous to the mauling” but did “notice bear tracks in the snow.”

Following the attack, the man requested a ride from a buddy. According to authorities, he then went to a medical clinic to address puncture wounds and lacerations but did not seek additional medical attention.

The man had a firearm with him at the time of the attack, but didn’t use it, according to troopers. Following the mauling, they claim that no “further response or investigation is required.”

Bear attacks are rare, according to the National Park Service, and bears are normally “primarily concerned in protecting food, pups, or their area.” Those who are attacked by brown or grizzly bears are advised to act dead by lying flat on their stomachs and clasping their hands behind their neck, according to the park service.

The National Park Service says that “fighting back frequently enhances the intensity of such attacks.” It does say, though, that if the attack “continues,” victims should “fight back fiercely” and try to punch the bear in the face.

