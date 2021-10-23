A £500 million government program will benefit hundreds of thousands of families.

As part of a £500 million package from the government, hundreds of thousands of families will receive further assistance.

During Wednesday’s Budget and Spending Review, Chancellor Rishi Sunak will propose a series of investments aimed at giving children the “best possible start in life.”

Labour, on the other hand, called the package a “smokescreen” for the Conservatives’ previous “failure” to provide support to families.

“I fervently believe that we have a responsibility to provide young families and their children the best possible start in life,” Mr Sunak added.

“We know that a child’s first thousand and one days are crucial in their development, which is why I’m delighted that this investment will ensure that thousands of families throughout England receive help to live healthy and happy lives.”

Around £80 million will be spent in local authorities across England to create additional 75 Family Hubs, which are support centers where families can access services all in one place.

A further £100 million will be spent on assisting pregnant parents’ mental health, with £120 million going to other comprehensive family support programs.

Around 300,000 of society’s most vulnerable people will also benefit from an extra £200 million boost to help them deal with complicated difficulties that could lead to family breakdown.

“Family centres are a sticking plaster for a shattered childcare and children services environment,” Labour’s shadow education secretary Kate Green said.

“After 11 years of Conservative cuts, over a thousand children’s centers have been forced to close, cutting off the early learning that sets youngsters up for life.”

“At the same time, the government is eliminating early intervention services for children, allowing problems to spiral into catastrophes.”

“This is a cover for the Conservative Party’s failure to provide for families,” she added.

It comes after a recent poll indicated that parents feel “drowning” and “isolated” as a result of a lack of assistance during the last 18 months.

More than four out of five parents (82%) report they are experiencing at least one of the warning indicators that could suggest parental burnout as a result of Covid-19.