A 50-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a hospital ward boy while receiving dialysis.

A 50-year-old lady was allegedly raped by a hospital staff while receiving dialysis at a government hospital last week. The 32-year-old ward boy, who is currently in hiding, has been charged.

According to NDTV, the crime occurred on July 28 in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, but the devastated victim did not approach the authorities until Monday.

On the day of the event, the victim went to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore for dialysis, according to the victim. There, she was told to change her clothing in a separate room by the medical professionals.

The suspect entered the room with the victim under the guise of giving her an enema. Instead of doing the treatment, the suspect is accused of forcing himself on her.

Despite the woman’s protests, the suspect, Ramesh, threatened her to quiet her. He used the societal stigma of rape to scare her. According to the victim’s complaint, the suspect also had her admitted to a private ward of the hospital for two days before paying her $14 to silence her.

The woman decided to bring the matter to the attention of the hospital management. Hospital officials, on the other hand, are said to have asked her to “fix the situation” and be silent. They also compelled her to leave the hospital after two days, promising an investigation. However, nothing was done about it.

The victim then made the decision to contact the police and the media.

The hospital officials sought to dismiss her complaint even after she filed it, she claimed.

“A case has been filed under several sections of rape based on her accusation, and the search for the accused is ongoing,” a senior police official told ANI.

In a similar incident reported in May in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, an 18-year-old girl addressed the authorities, stating that a ward nurse had raped her inside a hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU). According to the woman, she was sedated and sexually raped while being taken to Care Nursing Home with a high fever. When her sister-in-law came to see her, she told her about the event. After thereafter, the girl’s cousin looked at the CCTV tape, which proved that the camera had been switched off for 40 minutes.