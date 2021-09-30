A 50-year-old guy was found gravely injured in his home as a woman was ‘assisting police with their investigations.’

A man in his fifties was discovered gravely injured and was rushed to the hospital.

After being notified by paramedics, Merseyside Police said they went to an address in O’Sullivan Crescent, St Helens, at 4.40pm yesterday.

Inside the property, a man in his fifties was found gravely injured.

He was rushed to the hospital, although it is not believed that his injuries are life threatening.

The inquiry is still ongoing, according to detectives, who are assisted by a 55-year-old lady.

The situation was attended by an air ambulance, paramedics, and four police cars, according to neighbors.

A man was seen “coming out on a stretcher,” according to reports, and police forensics teams were also observed.

The police presence at the address was still visible this morning, according to witnesses.

“We can confirm that emergency services were called to a property in St Helens yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 29 September,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“At around 4.40 p.m., the ambulance service advised officers that a man in his 50s had been found critically injured at a property on O’Sullivan Crescent.

“He was sent to the hospital to be examined. His wounds aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

“Investigations are ongoing to determine what happened, and a 55-year-old woman is currently supporting authorities in their investigations.”

Anyone with information should tweet @MerPolCC or call Crimestoppers UK anonymously on 0800 555 111 and mention reference 636.