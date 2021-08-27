A 50-foot whale is stranded on a sandbar at Delaware Beach.

Officials are keeping an eye on a 50-foot fin whale that has been stranded on a sandbar off the coast of Delaware for the past day.

The fin whale, which is the “second largest mammal in the world” after the blue whale, was stranded on a sandbar at the bayside of the Point at Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes, Delaware, on Thursday morning, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control initially misidentified the whale as a humpback, but the Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute (MERR) later corrected the department and determined that the stranded species was a fin whale.

The whale had moved from the sandbar and was traveling closer to the beach instead of deeper water, MERR stated in a message on Facebook on Thursday evening, which the institution described as “not a good omen.”

“The whale appears to be struggling, and in the process of beaching itself,” according to MERR, urging researchers to remain on the lookout “to monitor the animal.”

“At this moment, we have no idea what led this whale to ashore, but when huge whales come this close to shore, there is generally an underlying explanation, such as injury or disease. “At this time, the team on location has not discovered any evident injuries,” the institute tweeted on Thursday evening.

“Unfortunately, there is frequently little we can do to assist preserve the whale in situations like these; moving the whale to deeper water, which is difficult in the best of circumstances for creatures of this size and weight, would simply prolong its misery and it would most likely strand again.”

Fin whales are endangered, according to the institute, and inhabitants should stay “at least 150 feet away from living whales, even via vessel or drone, for everyone’s safety.”

A fin whale washed up on Bolsa Chica State Beach in Orange County, California, in May, as part of an increasing number of whales washing up on beaches around the United States.

