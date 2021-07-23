A 5-year-old who was previously healthy dies of COVID-19; her younger sister also contracts the virus.

On Friday, a healthy five-year-old boy from Calhoun, Georgia, died of COVID-19, as the country confronts an infection outbreak caused by more dangerous coronavirus types.

Wyatt Gary Gibson died at Erlander Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, according to his obituary. He tested positive with COVID-19. Prior to his death, the five-year-old had no known medical issues.

Wes Gibson, his father, and his infant sister were also diagnosed with COVID-19, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Wyatt’s family initially suspected food poisoning because he appeared nauseated and lethargic.

“Two days. Appetite loss, mild vomiting, and a slight sluggish state. As far as earlier sicknesses go, he would barely had a sniffle or two. Then there was the white tongue. He was rushed to the local hospital, alarmed. The following day, he was transferred to TC Thompson Children’s Hospital in Chattanooga, TN,” Wyatt’s maternal grandmother, Andrea Mitchell, said in a statement.

Wyatt tested positive for COVID-19, as well as strep and staph infections.

He passed away in his mother’s arms following a stroke.

The death of a child under the age of 19 is extremely rare. According to figures from the state’s Public Health Department, only 11 of the state’s 18,600 infections included young children.

Wyatt was one of just five children under the age of 11 who died in Tennessee as a result of COVID-19, according to state Department of Health records.

According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 335 of the more than 600,000 persons who died from the new coronavirus were under the age of 18.

It is unknown if Wyatt contracted the COVID-19 Delta variant, which presently accounts for more than 83% of all sequenced cases in the country. In June, the variation accounted for only 30% of newly diagnosed cases.

Medical specialists have cautioned that the variation has the potential to spread among the unvaccinated population and small children.

As of Wednesday, no vaccine was available for children under the age of 12. President Joe Biden, on the other hand, hinted that young children may be vaccinated “soon,” but added that the decision is up to scientists.

"The expectation — they are not promising me a specific date — but based on my conversations with the group of scientists we assembled… is that they will receive final approval sometime in the beginning of the school year, at the end of August, beginning of September, or October, stating that the (US Food and Drug Administration) said, 'No, this.'