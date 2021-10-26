A 5-year-old neighbor is raped and strangled to death a day after her birthday.

In India, a 22-year-old guy was arrested after his 5-year-old neighbor was allegedly raped and strangled to death. The child’s mouth and genitals had been injured, indicating horrific sexual abuse, according to an autopsy report.

The incident occurred in the Indian state of Haryana, and the youngster had just celebrated her birthday the day before. According to her father, he invited all of their neighbors to the party on Saturday, including the accused, Raj Kumar Mandal. Mandal tried to touch his daughter improperly during the party, which the father saw.

According to the Times of India, the father, whose identity was not revealed, said, “I warned him, and he stopped.”

At around 10 a.m., Mandal paid a visit to the family’s home. The girl’s father went out to hunt for a part-time job on Sunday, while her mother went out for a bit. The accused allegedly enticed the girl out of the house by promising to get her a snack.

“We looked for hours but couldn’t find her until we arrived in the fields and saw Raj. When he noticed us, he bolted “According to the publication, the father stated.

The couple discovered their 5-year-old daughter, whose clothes were splattered with blood, lying on the ground.

“There were bite marks and bruises on her neck,” her father told Indian Express.

The accused was apprehended and detained by locals. In the meantime, the girl was brought to the hospital and proclaimed dead.

Mandal, a migrant laborer, had come to the neighborhood eight months before the incident with his mother and sister. He lived next door to the victim’s family. According to the victim’s father, the accused had previously warned him not to come near their home since he was frequently inebriated.

The girl died from “manual compression of the neck,” according to the autopsy report.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Dheeraj Setia, the accused admitted to being inebriated at the time of the incident.

Following the attack on the youngster, a group of roughly 30 villagers from the area marched to the Bhondsi police station and blocked a route in protest. Some of them got into a brawl with the officers as well.

“We informed them that legal action would be taken,” a police official told the Times of India, “but they wanted us to hand over the culprit so that they could thrash him.”

The villagers were charged with "obstructing public servants," according to the newspaper.