A 5-year-old girl dies after a man sets fire to his girlfriend and his great-nephew while arguing about their breakup.

Authorities stated Wednesday that a Louisiana man was arrested after setting fire to his girlfriend and his 5-year-old great-nephew. The baby was killed as a result of the incident.

At around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin firefighters responded to a report of a mobile home fire in the Centerville neighborhood. Outside the house, emergency responders discovered a critically burned woman and a 5-year-old child. They were sent to one of the closest hospitals, but the infant was pronounced dead there. According to a press release from the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, the woman’s condition is severe.

The victims’ identities have not been revealed by the authorities. Officials identified Derwin Hamilton, 49, of Franklin, as the suspect based on the woman’s allegation. After suffering minor burn injuries in the fire, Hamilton was detained and sent to the hospital. According to the news release, he was charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Before the fire on Tuesday, Hamilton and the woman were arguing about quitting their relationship. During their altercation, the woman claimed Hamilton threw flammable liquid on her and the child before lighting them on fire. The woman was the guardian of the youngster.

During a police interrogation, Hamilton admitted to the crime. After being released from the hospital, he was put into the St. Mary Parish Jail.

State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning stated, “The ultimate danger is when the fire is exploited to commit a crime.” “In this case, the crime resulted in the tragic murder of an innocent child and the critical state of his guardian. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims as we seek justice on their behalf.”

According to news station WAFB, investigators are awaiting an autopsy report from the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office to establish the exact cause of the child’s death.

