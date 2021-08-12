A 5-year-old child died after being left in a hot car outside of his home for several hours.

After being left inside an SUV automobile for several hours in Virginia on Tuesday afternoon, a 5-year-old child died.

The temperature was 93 degrees outside at the time.

Fairfax County Police reported on Twitter that officers responded at the family’s home in Springfield after getting a report that “a child was left in a car and found unresponsive.” The infant was brought to the hospital, but there he was pronounced dead.

According to ABC affiliate WJLA, Fairfax County Police Lt. John Lieb said at a press conference, “Officers responded here for what was reported as a sad accident, and at this point, I don’t have any reason to doubt it.” “The facts behind that child’s continued use of the child safety seat are still being investigated. This family’s heart breaks for us.”

The youngster arrived home Tuesday afternoon with a parent and “young” siblings, but he remained inside, fastened to his car seat, according to police. It’s still unclear why the kid didn’t get out of the automobile.

According to Lieb, “early information indicated the infant could have been in there for up to many hours.”

Officers arrived at the home within minutes after receiving the 911 call, but the kid died despite CPR.

“An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death, but based on the early findings and the high degree of heat, I believe it played a role in the child’s untimely death,” Lieb added.

Every nine days, according to Martha Meade of AAA Mid-Atlantic, a road safety organization, a youngster dies in a hot car.

“Right now, the heat is suffocating, and there is just no room for error,” Meade remarked, adding that a failure in judgment in such circumstances can result in death.

According to WHSV, “the temperature in a car can rise 20 degrees in ten minutes, but at 104 degrees body temperature, organs start to shut down.” “The body of a toddler heats up three to five times faster than our adult bodies.”

According to NoHeatStroke.org, a group that studies child hot-car deaths, there were 28 deaths in Virginia between 1998 and 2020 in which the victims were 14 years old or younger.