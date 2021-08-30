A 5-year-old boy’s body was discovered in a Colorado ravine, and his mother and boyfriend were arrested.

Domenic Patrick Aguilar-body Acevedo’s was discovered in a deep ravine in Fraser, Colorado, a month after he was reportedly beaten and killed in a Texas hotel room.

According to a complaint filed in Bexar County, Texas, the youngster died on July 25 in a San Antonio hotel.

According to CBS Denver, the child’s mother Nickolle Aguilar, 25, and her boyfriend Daniel Garcia, 26, were detained in Florida on Saturday in connection with the murder.

Garcia allegedly punched the youngster “such hard he slammed against a wall and then started vomiting a dark substance,” according to court filings. The couple chose not to seek medical help, and the infant perished as a result.

Garcia was recorded on CCTV in the early morning hours of July 26 dragging a motionless body down a hotel staircase, according to the warrant.

Despite having hotel arrangements until July 29, the pair fled without properly checking out.

The lady informed agents that she and the boy’s body proceeded to Colorado and camped near Rocky Mountain National Park. According to the warrant, they dumped Domenic’s body near their campground.

After there, the couple went south to Mexico and then on to Costa Rica.

When Nickolle’s mother questioned her about the child on Aug. 16, the incident came to light. She then revealed the purported murder to her mother. After that, the mother contacted the San Antonio Police Department as well as the FBI. The FBI then interrogated Nickolle, who informed them of the child’s death.

The boy’s body was discovered in a steep ravine on August 25. The remains had been exposed to the outdoors and animal activity for about a month, according to the warrant.

Nickolle and her mother went to Colorado to look for the boy because they wanted to “do the right thing” and bury him properly.

She is also accused of telling authorities that she witnessed Garcia torturing Domenic prior to his death. She didn’t step in, though, because she was “too eager to be in a relationship.” She went on to say that they didn’t report Domenic’s death because they were afraid of losing custody of their other children if they did.

According to the warrant, an autopsy was performed by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office. Although the results are still awaiting, the body showed signs of damage.