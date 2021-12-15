A 5-year-old boy uses his father’s phone to order $1200 worth of ice cream.

After his 5-year-old son used his phone to order $1,200 worth of ice cream and have it delivered to his workplace, an Australian parent was taken aback.

The 5-year-old from Sydney was allegedly playing Tetris on his father’s phone when he took his credit card and used Uber Eats to order multiple boxes of ice cream from the gelato shop Messina.

After an Uber Eats delivery driver called him while attempting to deliver the groceries at his job, the unwitting parent discovered the massive order. According to 7News, the father, who wasn’t working that day, had to run to his office to accept the order.

A total of $1200 was spent on ice cream tubs, seven boxes of cakes, candles, jars of dulce de leche spread, and five bottles of milk.

On their Instagram story, Messina re-shared a humorous note from a family friend.

“While playing with his father’s phone, the youngster ended up ordering $1,200 worth of Messina to be delivered to his father’s workplace. He didn’t realize it till the driver tried to deliver it off and contacted him “According to the gelato company’s text, “As a result, the father had to pick it up from his job in Newtown.” The order appeared to be larger than what the father was able to bring home. According to news.com.au, he left some of the delectable sweets for his coworkers at the fire station where he works.

Some people speculated about the appropriate punishment for the mischievous toddler after seeing the funny story. One viewer remarked, “I’d probably forbid them from eating the ice cream.”

A 4-year-old from New York ordered 51 cartons of SpongeBob SquarePants popsicles using his mother’s Amazon account in a similar occurrence. According to CBS New York, the order cost roughly $2,600. After Amazon refused to refund the order, a GoFundMe page was created to help generate funds to pay for the popsicles.