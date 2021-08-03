A 5-week-old baby died from 71 rib fractures and head injuries, and his father was found guilty of murder.

James Clark of Warmley, a village in South Gloucestershire, England, was found guilty on Monday of the January 2018 killing of his 5-week-old baby. He’ll have to serve his sentence for the rest of his life. Helen Jeremy, Clark’s then-partner and the baby’s mother, was cleared of murder charges, according to Bristol Live.

Jeremy resided with her son at her parents’ house, and the two used to spend their weekends together. When she was at Clark’s residence on January 14, 2018, Jeremy discovered the infant unresponsive in his cot. She dialed 911, but the baby was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators discovered that Jeremy had scoured the internet for hours after arriving at Clark’s house that weekend for information on babies coughing up blood. She also contacted her mother, stating that the baby was crying a lot, especially when he was picked up and when he was fed.

Two brain hemorrhages, 71 rib fractures, and internal bleedings were discovered during the infant’s autopsy. The youngster died of shaken baby syndrome and was abused at least three times throughout his brief life, according to the medical examiner.

According to Sky News, the infant’s most recent injuries occurred moments before death, while the earliest injuries were up to two weeks prior.

Clark and Jeremy were initially charged with murder, but Jeremy was exonerated of the allegations on Monday.

According to Sky News, a senior investigating officer, James Riccio, said Monday, “James Clark is guilty for the most vile and horrible of crimes – the murder of an innocent child.” Clark, on the other hand, has denied any involvement in the infant’s death.

“Throughout this investigation and subsequent trial, which has taken more than three and a half years to conclude,” Riccio added, “all of my staff has been absolutely appalled at his lack of remorse demonstrated by him.”

“This was a heartbreaking case where a very young child was the subject of many assaults, resulting in significant and ultimately death injuries,” prosecutor Anne Hampshire said.

Clark’s sentencing has been set for September 24.