A 5-month-old baby died after his mother brandished him with a hot iron to cure his illness.

A 5-month-old infant died in India on Friday after her mother used a hot iron to brand her to heal her ailment.

The child’s mother, who lives in Rajasthan in western India, told police that her kid had been sick for a month and couldn’t eat or drink milk adequately. According to The Times of India, the victim’s parents thought their youngster was having gastrointestinal problems.

Lahari attempted to contact a local occultist for help with the child’s therapy, but he was out of town. The mother branded the infant with the hot iron on Thursday evening, believing it would aid her daughter’s recovery.

Branding the infant, according to Lahari, would have helped the child ward off the evil that was causing the disease. The child’s health deteriorated, so she was brought to a local hospital and placed on life support for seven hours before being declared dead, according to The Times of India.

The police were notified by hospital doctors, and the child’s body was transported for an autopsy. The parents of the youngster have been charged, according to authorities. According to Asianet News, a regional news agency, an inquiry into the occurrence is ongoing. [According to Google Translate]

Several people in India, particularly in rural regions, still seek medical help from occultists rather than visiting a doctor. In many cases, people believe that the ailment is caused by an evil spirit.

A 4-month-old baby died in April after his family took him to a quack to get his fever treated. For days, the baby had been sick with stomach pains, a fever, and a cold. According to local media sources at the time, his parents took the action after many hospitals failed to treat the boy. The baby was allegedly branded with a hot iron rod in more than 20 places on his body by the claimed healer. The boy was seriously injured and transported to the hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. Doctors at the time stated that the family’s superstitious beliefs had put the infant’s life in jeopardy. Odisha was the location of the occurrence.