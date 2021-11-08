A 5-inch human ‘tail’ with a ball at the end was born on a baby.

According to a case report, a Brazilian infant boy was born with a “genuine” human tail that was medically removed.

According to a case study published in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery Case Reports, the nameless boy was born prematurely by an uneventful vaginal delivery 35 weeks into his mother’s pregnancy, jaundiced and with a tail.

According to the March report, the appendage was around 12 centimeters (4.7 inches) long and had a ball-shaped bulk at the end that was 4 centimeters (1.6 inches) in diameter.

Around the fourth week of pregnancy, all fetuses acquire an embryonic tail, but it is normally reabsorbed back into the body by the eighth week, becoming the tailbone or coccyx, according to the study.

The Brazilian baby, on the other hand, was born with his embryonic tail — deemed a “genuine” human tail — intact. It was made up of adipose and connective tissue, as well as blood vessels, muscle, and nerve fibers.

“True human tails are extremely rare, with only about 40 cases reported in the literature,” according to the report.

According to the study, “pseudo-tails” are “protuberances primarily constituted of adipose or cartilaginous tissue with the presence of bone elements.”

According to Fox News, the baby was later checked with an ultrasound to rule out any neurological involvement because the nervous system and skin have a common embryonic genesis.

After testing negative for any nervous system involvement, he was brought to Albert Sabin Children’s Hospital in the Brazilian city of Fortaleza, where his tail was safely removed without issues, according to the outlet.

The report didn’t say why the family decided to have the tail removed, and it didn’t say anything about the surgery.

The mother of the child was described as a previously healthy woman who did not drink alcohol or use illegal drugs. She did, however, smoke 10 cigarettes a day during her pregnancy and had a urinary tract infection that was treated with antibiotics during her first trimester.

According to the New York Post, humans’ ape ancestors are thought to have lost their tails some 25 million years ago.