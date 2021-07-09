A 5.9-magnitude earthquake strikes near the California-Nevada border.

5.9 magnitude earthquake near California-Nevada border

Near the California-Nevada border, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake strikes. An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 has shaken the California-Nevada border.

We are getting hit with earthquakes here in California!!! I think we are up to 6 in the last 15 minutes! Such a weird feeling experiencing them. pic.twitter.com/Wy8S93sIsj — Krenecki (@DKrenecki) July 8, 2021

The temblor struck at 3:49 p.m. near Markleeville, California, roughly 30 miles south of Lake Tahoe, and was followed by more than 10 aftershocks in California. The depth of the initial quake was roughly 6 miles, according to the USGS. According to the Guardian, the quake struck four miles from Walker, California, near the Nevada border, on Thursday afternoon.

352 pm – Earthquake felt at Sacramento NWS office. Maybe 1 minute length. Blinds moving. Light building motion/shaking movement. — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 8, 2021

It was followed by a dozen aftershocks, according to the US Geological Survey, with at least one reaching 4.6. There were no preliminary reports of damage or injuries, according to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

According to Sally Rosen, owner of Walker restaurant in San Francisco, cups and china fell off the shelves, and oil splashed from the fryers.

Breaking: #Earthquake in Fresno County | Evacuation happening right now at our building #TheGrand in downtown Fresno.

I was on the 9th floor , Im still shaking 😭 pic.twitter.com/tVbq661raI — Rah Rah (@officiallrahrah) July 8, 2021

The earthquake was followed by 40 aftershocks in the span of three hours, which, according to seismologist Lucy Jones, is not uncommon for the area, KTLA reports.

“People in the area should expect aftershocks for days following an earthquake of this size,” Jason Ballman, with the Southern California Earthquake Center at the University of Southern California, told KTLA. “We’ve already seen a pretty vigorous aftershock sequence.”

Reports on social media and from the USGS showed the quake was felt as far away as the San Francisco Bay Area and east of Carson City, Nevada.

“At first, we didn’t know what was causing the building to shake,” she explained.

According to the University of Southern California’s Earthquake Centre, the quake was felt as far south as Fresno, California, and aftershocks were likely to linger for days.