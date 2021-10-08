A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has struck central Pakistan, killing 20 people.

A massive earthquake in Pakistan has killed at least 20 people, with fears that the death toll could increase further.

The epicenter of the tremor looked to be in the country’s central area, a mountainous region roughly 430 miles south of Islamabad. It happened at 3 a.m. this (Thursday) morning – 11:03 p.m. BST on Wednesday night – in an area noted for its numerous coal mines and mostly sun-baked mud houses.

According to initial reports, 11 people died and 200 were injured among the locals, but the death toll was anticipated to grow as rescuers combed the isolated location for survivors, according to Suhail Anwar Shaheen, the area’s deputy commissioner. According to the Reuters news agency, there are growing fears that among the deceased are women and children.

At least four of the dead were murdered, according to other coal miners in the region, when the mine in which they were working collapsed, Mr Shaheen added.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.7 and its epicentre was around 14 kilometers (8 miles) north-northeast of Harnai in Baluchistan province. It happened around 20 kilometers (12 miles) beneath the earth’s surface.

Officials are concerned that the death toll could grow drastically because the area impacted is around 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Quetta, the province capital, and is home to numerous coal mines. It happened early in the morning, when a large number of miners were already on the job.

The majority of the people in the area live in sun-baked mud dwellings, many of which have collapsed. Rescue attempts were underway, but Mr Shaheen estimated that merely getting to the worst-affected districts would take many hours.