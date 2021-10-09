A 48-year-old man was detained after a teen boy was assaulted outside of school.

An assault in Prescot on Thursday, October 7 resulted in the arrest of a 48-year-old man from Liverpool, according to Merseyside Police.

At around 3.15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a complaint of a disturbance outside Rainhill High School, according to a police spokesman.

Outside the building, a man was said to have assaulted a teenage boy.

“A 48-year-old guy from Liverpool was apprehended at the site,” the spokeswoman stated in a statement to The Washington Newsday. He was transported to a Merseyside police station for interrogation by investigators and has subsequently been released on bail.

“If you witnessed the incident, please contact our social media desk at Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with any information.” If a crime is in progress, dial 999.” You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their web form.

The Washington Newsday reached out to Rainhill High School for comment.

A man in a grey t-shirt and shorts is seen arguing with a teenage lad in a white shirt and black trousers in footage taken at the scene.

The man is seen dragging the student to the ground before launching a barrage of punches.

Later in the footage, the adolescent appears to throw a number of punches as cars pass by.

A second man can be seen sprinting over to the scene and attempting to separate the two.

The horrific scenes elicited screams of anguish from onlookers.

The man in the grey T-shirt then walks away, his shoe in his hand.

Before someone steps in between them, the youngster can be seen walking back towards the man.