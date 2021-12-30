A $46,000 bill is issued to an Indiana woman who was airlifted to the hospital after being bitten by a snake.

An Indiana woman nearly spent $46,000 in the hospital after being bitten by a snake while hiking.

Jennifer Hay was on a hiking vacation with her husband, Randy, to commemorate their wedding anniversary when she was bitten by a deadly snake. The woman was evacuated to a nearby hospital and given the required care to guarantee she was out of danger. Jennifer was shocked to learn that the flight would not be covered by insurance and that she would have to pay $46,000 when she returned home.

Jennifer told WAVE that she and her husband chose to commemorate their 13th anniversary by hiking in the Shawnee National Forest in Southern Illinois.

“Since we’ve been together since 2003, we’ve done a lot of trekking.” “We love to trek, and we’ve gone all over,” she told the outlet, “but that was one place, kind of local, that we hadn’t been before.”

When they were hiking back to the truck at the end of their first day, Jennifer was bitten.

“I was just walking along, having a fantastic time, when all of a sudden I felt this searing pain, and I had no idea what had happened.” Jennifer stated, “I believed I’d been stung, so I took a few more steps and realized it was more than a sting,” adding that she turned around and spotted a Copperhead snake just a few feet away.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, they informed the woman that she needed to be sent to the hospital immediately. The woman requested a helicopter because the nearest ambulance was 45 minutes away.

Jennifer was airlifted to the hospital, but she didn’t require antivenom. She was discharged and was able to return home.

The woman was nervous the entire time since she didn’t know what her insurance would cover. She received a notification one day stating that she owed $46,000.

“It’s upsetting,” she told the newspaper, “to get a $46,000 bill for something you needed that insurance should cover.”

Jennifer was aided by the No Surprises Act, a new bill sponsored by Kentucky’s second district Congressman Brett Guthrie and set to take effect on New Year’s Day. The measure would make it more difficult for patients to receive unexpected costs. According to CNN, the Congressman stated that insurance companies and providers will be required to negotiate the remainder of the bill on their own.

Jennifer’s flight expenses have already been reimbursed.

“It’s for that reason that we pay such high premiums.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.