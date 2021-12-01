A 45-year-old man died at a warehouse after a “event involving an HGV.”

An ‘incident involving an HGV’ has resulted in the death of a man.

Police were called to a warehouse on Gorsey Lane in Widnes about 10.50 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered that a 45-year-old worker had been injured in a collision with an HGV.

The man, who was from Warrington, was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Eyewitnesses said they saw a big emergency services presence at the scene, as well as specialty ambulances.

Cheshire Police has initiated a detailed investigation in collaboration with the Health and Safety Executive.

"At around 10.50pm on Tuesday, November 30 police were called to complaints of an incident at a warehouse on Gorsey Lane, Widnes," a spokesperson for Cheshire Police said.

“Officers arrived on the scene and discovered that a 45-year-old male working at the site had been engaged in a collision with an HGV.”

“The man, who is from Warrington, was treated by paramedics at the scene before being brought to the hospital.” He was unfortunately proclaimed deceased a short time later.

“Cheshire Police, in collaboration with the Health and Safety Executive, have initiated a detailed investigation into the cause of the event.”

