The Washington Newsday
Gorsey Lane in Widnes

A 45-year-old man died at a warehouse after a “event involving an HGV.”

0
By on News

A 45-year-old man died at a warehouse after a “event involving an HGV.”

An ‘incident involving an HGV’ has resulted in the death of a man.

Police were called to a warehouse on Gorsey Lane in Widnes about 10.50 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered that a 45-year-old worker had been injured in a collision with an HGV.

In a city center pub, a stranger grabbed a woman’s hair and gave her a ‘wet kiss.’

The man, who was from Warrington, was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Eyewitnesses said they saw a big emergency services presence at the scene, as well as specialty ambulances.

Cheshire Police has initiated a detailed investigation in collaboration with the Health and Safety Executive.

“At around 10.50pm on Tuesday, November 30 police were called to complaints of an incident at a warehouse on Gorsey Lane, Widnes,” a spokesperson for Cheshire Police said.

“Officers arrived on the scene and discovered that a 45-year-old male working at the site had been engaged in a collision with an HGV.”

“The man, who is from Warrington, was treated by paramedics at the scene before being brought to the hospital.” He was unfortunately proclaimed deceased a short time later.

“Cheshire Police, in collaboration with the Health and Safety Executive, have initiated a detailed investigation into the cause of the event.”

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.